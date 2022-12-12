Why Archie's birth announcement was so different The Sussexes are parents to Archie and Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019 and when it came to his birth announcement, the couple chose to do things their way.

There was some confusion at the time, as Buckingham Palace released a statement in the afternoon confirming that Meghan had gone into labour "in the early hours of the morning".

However, a second announcement stated she had delivered a son at 5.26 a.m. that morning. The two notices were made within less than an hour of each other, even though Meghan had already given birth.

In that time, the Sussexes had already taken their baby boy home to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, and an elated Prince Harry gave his first television interview, telling the press: "I'm so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for. So I'm just over the moon."

Harry and Meghan also announced their son's birth on their now inactive Instagram account @SussexRoyal with a post that stated: "It's a boy!"

The new parents then introduced Archie during a brief photocall at Windsor Castle two days after his birth.

Archie turned three in May

Archie's place of birth was not revealed until his birth certificate became public a couple of weeks after his arrival. The document confirmed that the tot had been born at the Portland Hospital in London at 5.26am on 6 May 2019 – the same place where the Duchess of York gave birth to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in 1988 and 1990 respectively.

The first part of the Sussexes' Netflix documentary saw them reveal details about the early romance and no doubt Volume II, which will be released on 15 December, will see the couple tell the story of their son's birth in their own words.

Harry and Meghan now reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara, after stepping back from royal duties in March 2020. The pair welcomed their second child, Lilibet, in June 2021.

