Prince Harry and Prince William's royal children exchange Christmas gifts amid Netflix series

Just days after the first episodes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, aired on 8 December, it has been revealed that Prince Harry still plans to exchange Christmas gifts with his brother Prince William's children.

The Netflix show shares an insight into Harry and Meghan's high-profile love story, from "the clandestine days of their early courtship" to the "challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

Although the royal family have not publicly shared their thoughts on the first instalment of the tell-all docuseries, the brothers appear to be continuing their Christmas traditions as normal. The Sunday Times reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales will send presents to their young nephew and niece, Archie Harrison, three, and Lilibet Diana, one.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan will follow suit for the Wales children, offering gifts to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the festive holiday. However, the adults reportedly do not plan to exchange gifts.

While the Duke and Duchess are likely to enjoy a low-key celebration in America, likely with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland who lives nearby their Montecito family home, William and Kate are expected to head to Sandringham for the traditional royal family gathering.

It will mark King Charles' first time hosting the event following the sad death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September. The late monarch was responsible for starting the family tradition in 1988 when Windsor Castle was being rewired, and one of the highlights has always been the Christmas Day walkabout before the church service.

Princess Kate and her family are expected to attend the royal Sandringham Christmas (pictured above in 2019)

The late Queen Elizabeth rarely invited partners to stay at her Norfolk estate before marriage, but Meghan was believed to have become the first fiancée to spend Christmas with the royals in 2017.

Sharing rare details of her first Christmas at Sandringham during episode three of Netflix's docuseries, she recalled: "I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham, calling my mom, and she's like 'How’s it going?' and I said 'Oh my gosh it’s amazing.'

"It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

