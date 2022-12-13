Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo allowed to break THIS Christmas tradition thanks to Meghan Markle Beatrice and Edoardo tied the knot in 2020

The royal family typically spend Christmas at Sandringham – and there are strict rules regarding the guest list.

Historically, invites to join the family's Christmas celebrations are limited to members of the Firm or married partners. In a break from tradition, Princess Beatrice's partner, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, was allowed to spend time on their Norfolk estate back in 2019, despite not officially being part of the family.

This isn't the first time royal rules have been broken to accommodate significant others. Back in 2017, Meghan Markle was by Prince Harry's side just months before their 2018 wedding.

In touching photos, Meghan and Harry joined Prince William and Princess Kate as they made their way to the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed daughter Sienna in 2021

And in her eye-opening Netflix docu-series, the former Suits actress treated royal fans to a glimpse inside her first Christmas with the royals. Speaking on episode three of Netflix's Harry & Meghan, the mum-of-two said: "I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham, calling my mom, and she's like 'How’s it going?' and I said 'Oh my gosh, it’s amazing'.

"It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

This December will be particularly tricky for the royals as they celebrate their first Christmas without the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in 2018

As the new monarch, King Charles has confirmed he will continue that tradition and will travel to the Norfolk property for the festive season. His family, including Prince William, Princess Kate and their children, are expected to gather, as they have so many times in the past.

On Christmas Day, his Christmas speech will be aired – his first since becoming monarch.

It will also be the country's first speech delivered by a King in some 70 years, and the first time in history that a King's Christmas speech will be televised; the previous King George VI's speeches were broadcast via radio.

