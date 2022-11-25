King Charles' new tribute to Queen at Buckingham Palace is uncanny The late Queen died earlier this year

King Charles III's beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II died in September this year, and since her passing, Charles has taken over the role of monarch.

On Thursday, the new head of British royalty was presented with a sentimental figurine by Australian officials which has been photographed inside Buckingham Palace.

WATCH: Check out King Charles' magical Christmas tree with thousands of lights

The maquette sculpture was gifted to the King by the Governor of South Australia Frances Adamson, Mr Rod Bunten, Former Agent General of South Australia Mr Bill Muirhead, serving agent General of South Australia the Right Hon David Ridgway and Mr Peter Flavel.

The monarch was given a sentimental ornament

The figurine shows Her Majesty wearing one of her iconic hats and holding her now-famous handbag. She's wearing a coat dress in the statue, a signature piece in the late monarch's wardrobe.

The London palace itself will of course remind the now King of his mother, given it was where she lived for many years of her life.

It has been widely reported that the Queen didn't in fact want to reside at Buckingham Palace and would have preferred to stay at Clarence House, but she did make her mark on the grand residence.

The 775-room palace is filled with antiques and memorabilia accumulated from Her Majesty's 70-year reign as well as pieces inherited from her family.

A revelation was made about Buckingham Palace on this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! with Mike Tindall, husband of Princess Anne's daughter Zara, confessing what it's really like inside and what it is like to stay over at the royal home.

The figurine has captured the late monarch's signature style

Fellow contestant Owen Warner asked Mike if he has been to Buckingham Palace much, and the star quickly quipped: "More than most."

"What's it like there?" Owen probed which led Mike to reveal: "A lot of it's all the state rooms and there's only a little bit of living. Yeah [I've stayed there]."

He also revealed that he has worn "jeans and a tee" to go down for breakfast in the morning.

