The sweet way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle congratulated newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Prince Harry is close to his cousins Beatrice and Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might not have been able to attend Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's private wedding on Friday due to restrictions, but Prince Harry and Meghan made sure to send well wishes to the newlyweds.

READ: Everything you need to know about Princess Beatrice's surprise royal wedding

Loading the player...

WATCH: See photos from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding

HELLO! understands from a source close to the Sussexes that they congratulated Prince Harry's cousin and her new husband privately. The Duke and Duchess have been living in Los Angeles with their one-year-old son Archie since stepping back from royal duties in March.

Princess Beatrice and her younger sister Princess Eugenie were among the guests at Harry and Meghan's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018. Although Beatrice also opted to have her nuptials in Windsor, she and Edoardo chose the much more intimate setting of the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor, where the York sisters grew up.

Beatrice and Edoardo after their wedding ceremony (Credit:Benjamin Wheeler)

Buckingham Palace released photos from the ceremony over the weekend, one showing Beatrice and Edoardo emerging from the church and the other with the Princess' grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. Two additional photographs of the pair in the grounds of Royal Lodge were also shared by the palace.

MORE: Why Princess Beatrice's wedding ring is a departure from royal tradition

The newlyweds with the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh (Credit:Benjamin Wheeler)

Princess Beatrice wore one of the Queen's Norman Hartnell dresses from the 1960s, which had been remodelled with puff sleeves and a satin hem by Her Majesty's personal dresser Angela Kelly and designer Stewart Parvin. The bride also borrowed Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara, which Princess Elizabeth wore on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. They announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.