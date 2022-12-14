Royal Christmas traditions revealed: How King Charles III and his family celebrate the festive period The royals are sticklers for tradition

Christmas is usually a fun time to come together with family and friends, and the royals are no exception when it comes to the festive season.

Stepping back from their royal duties, the British royals gather in private and choose to mark the holiday at one of their many splendid royal residences.

The royal family are gearing up for their first Christmas together following Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. In tribute to his late mother, King Charles will no doubt be looking to honour some of Her Majesty's most memorable and magical Christmas moments.

As Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis await the arrival of Father Christmas, the team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into all the weird and wonderful royal Christmas traditions…

Christmas at Windsor Castle

Royal Christmas cards

As something of a stickler for tradition, the Firm embraces the festive season with a flurry of personalised Christmas cards. Historically Prince William and Princess Kate have posed with their three children while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a glimpse inside their Californian life with Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's 2022 Christmas card

Only last week, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla unveiled their poignant Christmas card which features a subtle tribute to the late monarch. In the snap, taken by Sam Hussein, the royals could be seen dressed in coordinating red and green outfits at the Braemar Games on 3 September 2022, five days before the death of Her Majesty.

Gifting Christmas trees and Christmas puddings

Following in his "beloved" mother's footsteps, King Charles III is poised to give out a number of Christmas trees from the Windsor Crown Estate. In a tradition that was started in 1937 by her father, King George VI, the late Queen would gift Christmas trees each year to Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral, St. Giles' Cathedral and the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

Princess Kate selecting a Christmas tree

Beyond this, the former head of state would treat her staff to their very own Christmas pudding. About 1500 Christmas puddings paid for by The Queen (through the Privy Purse) were distributed to staff throughout the Palaces, staff in the Court Post Office and Palace police. Each pudding was accompanied by a greeting card from The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

Opening presents on Christmas Eve

In keeping with their Germanic roots, the British royals exchange gifts on Christmas Eve. After decorating the Christmas tree, the late Queen's grandchildren and great grandchildren gather inside the Red Drawing Room to unwrap their gifts with a cup of tea.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie on Christmas Day

Ever wondered how the Queen used to treat her great grandchildren?

Back in 2020, the late monarch treated Prince Harry's son, Archie, to a nifty kitchen gadget. During an appearance on James Corden's The Late Late Show, the Duke of Sussex revealed: "Interesting – my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent a waffle maker for Archie."

He went on to say: "Archie wakes up in the morning and goes 'waffle'."

Prince George in 2016

Known as Heiligabend Bescherung - which translates as Christmas Eve exchanging presents - the tradition was popularised by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

At 8pm on Christmas Eve a candle-lit dinner is served with the ladies in gowns and jewels and the men in black tie.

Going to Church

On Christmas Day morning a full English breakfast is served before everyone attends the traditional church service at St Mary's Magdalene on the Sandringham estate.

'The Fab Four' reunited on Christmas Day

Traditionally, children only attended the service when they were a little older. Prince William was aged five and Prince Harry was aged seven when they first went. However, the Cambridges took Princess Charlotte along when she was a toddler.

Only last week, the Duchess of Sussex shared an insight into her first royal Christmas at Sandringham. Speaking on episode three of Netflix's Harry & Meghan docuseries, Meghan revealed: "I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham, calling my mom, and she's like 'How’s it going?' and I said 'Oh my gosh it’s amazing'.

A 15-foot-high Christmas tree inside Windsor Castle

"It's just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

Royal Christmas speech

After church, a traditional turkey lunch is served at Sandringham House after which the royals settle down to watch the annual Christmas speech.

The Christmas broadcast tradition started in 1932

This year will be particularly poignant for Charles as he prepares to deliver his very first Christmas speech. It will also be the country's first speech delivered by a King in some 70 years. For the first time in history, a King's Christmas speech will be televised; the previous King George VI's speeches were broadcast via radio.

