How the royal family plan to respond to Harry and Meghan's Netflix show The first three episodes will air this week

The royal family, including King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate, will find themselves back in the spotlight this week with the release of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries.

Thursday will see the first three episodes of the tell-all show aired on the streaming giant – and there’s no doubt Harry’s family will already be preparing to face the aftermath and possible fall-out.

But will they speak out about the show – and any bombshells claims Harry and Meghan might make?

We spoke to HELLO!’s royal correspondent Emily Nash to find out more…

“I would expect the members of the royal family to just get on with their engagements,” Emily says. “Put on a brave face and do their jobs.

“They're not known for coming out and reacting. I think it would have to be a very serious accusation for them to respond directly to it, as we know from the last time [when the couple alleged racist remarks within the British royal family to Oprah Winfrey].

“And this kind of accusation was made during the interview, it took a couple of days for the Queen to respond, and her response was very succinct, and it was simply ‘some recollections may vary’.”

“So even if there is a response, I wouldn’t expect anyone to say anything publicly.”

Indeed, the royal family have longed followed the late Queen’s example: “Never complain, never explain.”

One of the very few exceptions to this came shortly after Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah. Meghan stated that the then-unborn child’s skin tone had been discussed by a family member.

Days later, Prince William and Kate stepped out for a public engagement when they were asked about the claims. The Prince gave an outright denial, firmly stating to members of the press: “We are very much not a racist family.”

William also confirmed that he had not spoken with Harry since the interview. “But I will do,” he added.

