Will Prince Louis take part in royal family Christmas tradition for the first time? King Charles is set to host Christmas at Sandringham

After charming the nation with his hilarious antics at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this summer, Prince Louis is set to delight royal watchers again this Christmas.

According to the latest reports, the four-year-old royal is tipped to join his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his two older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the traditional Christmas day walk to church in Sandringham.

Back in June, Louis had attracted a lot of attention thanks to his dancing and animated facial expressions at the Jubilee pageant and Trooping the Colour. While his older siblings, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, were on their best behaviour, the event was all too exciting for little Louis.

He was photographed making a series of unforgettable cheeky faces – including sticking his tongue out at mum, Princess Kate, and pretending to be a lion.

His devoted parents even made reference to his behaviour in a social media post after the event, writing: "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… [eyes emoji]. W & C."

Prince William and Kate are set to travel to Sandringham this Christmas

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace recently confirmed that King Charles will spend the festive season at Sandringham, like his late mother Queen Elizabeth II. This will be the royal family's first Christmas together since the Queen's death on 8 September.

Charles will travel to the private Norfolk estate, where Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosted her family over the festive period. The royal tradition began in 1988 when Windsor Castle was being rewired, and one of the highlights has always been the Christmas Day walkabout before the church service.

Traditionally, children only attended the service when they were a little older. Prince William was aged five and Prince Harry was aged seven when they first went. However, Prince William and Kate took Princess Charlotte along when she was a toddler.

