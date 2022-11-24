King Charles III's Christmas Day plans revealed – details

King Charles is set to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, it has been revealed.

The royal family will be celebrating their first Christmas together since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on 8 September.

Charles will travel to the private Norfolk estate, where Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosted her family over the festive period. The royal tradition began in 1988 when Windsor Castle was being rewired, and one of the highlights has always been the Christmas Day walkabout before the church service.

The royals attend church on Christmas Day

In 2021, Her Majesty celebrated Christmas at Windsor Castle due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. As a result of the worrying Omicron variant, the late Queen chose not to travel during the festive period.

The news comes after Christmas preparations got underway at Sandringham House earlier this month. On 14 November, a huge Christmas tree was carefully lifted into the impressive courtyard.

"The team have been prepping and positioning the large Christmas tree in the courtyard today ahead of @luminateuk launching this weekend," the caption read.

The Norfolk estate covers 20,000 acres of land

The following photo showed a workman at the top of the crane ready to put on the lights – an essential part of the tree we're sure you'll agree.

King Charles took over the management of the Queen's Norfolk home Sandringham back in 2017, and ever since he has worked tirelessly with grand plans of turning the estate fully organic.

Speaking to Country Life, Charles spoke about the ethos behind his ambition: "It has always seemed to me somewhat logical to embrace a farming system that works with nature and not against her."

