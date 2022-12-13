Prince William and Princess Kate's gorgeous family Christmas card is not what you expected George, Charlotte and Louis look so grown-up

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared their Christmas card to mark the festive season, and it's giving us all the memories of the hot summer that passed.

The beautiful new family photo, taken by photographer Matt Porteous in Norfolk earlier this year, shows Prince William and Kate, both 40, out for a stroll with their children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis.

The Waleses are dressed smart casually, with Kate in a repeat broderie blouse from M.i.h Jeans and blue denim. Meanwhile, William wears a navy Ralph Lauren shirt, matching with his wife in blue jeans.

Meanwhile, George and Louis look sweet in polo tops and shorts, while Charlotte wears a denim playsuit.

George and Charlotte were last seen publicly at their great-grandmother the Queen's state funeral In September.

William and Kate have seen a lot of change for their family in recent months, with a move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor from Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, and a new school for George, Charlotte and Louis. The young royals now attend Lambrook, an independent preparatory school in Berkshire.

George, Charlotte and Louis started a new school in September

Following the Queen's death, William and Kate were made Prince and Princess of Wales, with the title extending to their children. The Prince of Wales is also now King Charles's heir apparent, while George, Charlotte and Louis are now second, third and fourth in line to the throne respectively.

The Waleses are likely to join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Sandringham for Christmas this year.

Charles and Camilla released their own Christmas card on 11 December, showing the pair at the Braemar Games back in September.

