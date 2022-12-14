Prince William and Princess Kate spark major reaction with new family Christmas card The photo was released on Tuesday

The Prince and Princess of Wales have released their official Christmas card photo – and fans are all saying the same thing about the image.

William and Kate were photographed with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on a sunny day earlier this year.

The five royals can be seen walking together along a path with William holding the hand of Prince George at one end, while at the other the mum Kate holds Louis' hand, with Charlotte in the middle holding hands with her brothers.

The royal children are dressed for a day out exploring the countryside wearing short sleeve tops and shorts while their parents are also casually dressed.

The moment was captured by photographer Matt Porteous who has taken Christmas pictures for the couple a number of times, most recently in 2020, and taken images to mark significant moments in the royal couple's life.

Matt is also a wedding photographer and was reportedly commissioned to capture singer Ellie Goulding's 2019 wedding to Caspar Jopling.

Fans went wild for the new royal photo. "Such a lovely family picture. Love the Prince and Princess of Wales and their young children," one wrote. "They are such a beautiful and lovely family. Bless the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children," a second agreed.

"The Monarchy is in great hands with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis if this photo is anything to go by The Prince and Princess of Wales must be so proud of these three," a third remarked. A fourth shared: "Those kids, they are so grown up, beautiful family."

And a fifth echoed: "What a beautiful family the Prince and Princess of Wales have made. They look so happy."

William and Kate's children are enjoying their final week at school before the Christmas holidays. The family are expected to join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Sandringham for the festive season this year.

Charles and Camilla, meanwhile, released their own Christmas card on 11 December, showing the pair at the Braemar Games back in September.

