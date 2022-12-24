Princess Beatrice's pre-Christmas outing with royal relative revealed The royal is mum to Sienna

Princess Beatrice enjoyed a pre-Christmas outing on Friday and she was joined by one of her royal relatives.

In an Instagram Stories post shared by film producer Kinvara Balfour, the royal, 34, was seen posing for a snap alongside Sophie Winkleman – the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor.

WATCH: Royal sisters! How Beatrice and Eugenie are so different

Loading the player...

The pair attended an event hosted by one of the royal family's go-to luxury accessory brands, Aspinal of London.

Beatrice looked cosy in a cream knit and a repeat navy midi skirt from high street label, Zara. She kept her makeup natural and wore her auburn locks loose.

NEWS: King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate publicly defended by royal family member

Meanwhile, actress Sophie, 42, wore a burgundy button-up shirt dress from Beulah London.

Earlier this month, the pair also attended the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Princess Beatrice and Sophie enjoyed a pre-Christmas outing

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expected to join her uncle King Charles and the rest of the royal family in Sandringham over the festive period. The couple celebrated their daughter Sienna's first birthday in September.

Meanwhile, Sophie, who is the half-sister of Strictly co-host Claudia Winkleman, confirmed that she would be spending Christmas in London with her husband and their two children, daughters Maud, nine, and six-year-old Isabella.

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.

In an interview with The Spectator, she said: She told the publication: "This Christmas will be spent in London. I love a London Christmas. The streets are quiet, the parks are empty – it's a bit like lockdown London but without the masks. We'll see my parents on Christmas Day and some of my husband Freddie's relations in various locations."

Financial analyst Lord Frederick is the only son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. His younger sister is Lady Gabriella Kingston.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.