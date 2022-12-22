It's been a torrid time for the royal family in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all show.

In keeping with the Queen's stoic approach to public relations – never complain, never explain, King Charles and his loved ones have maintained a dignified silence.

But one family member has now spoken out in defence of the King and other senior royals, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Actress Sophie Winkleman – who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of the Queen's cousin, Prince Michael of Kent – spoke about the recent difficulties experienced by Charles and his loved ones in a new interview with The Spectator.

The Peep Show star confirmed that she would be spending Christmas in London with her husband and their two children, daughters Maud, nine, and six-year-old Isabella.

She told the publication: "This Christmas will be spent in London. I love a London Christmas. The streets are quiet, the parks are empty – it's a bit like lockdown London but without the masks. We'll see my parents on Christmas Day and some of my husband Freddie's relations in various locations.

Sophie continued: "I cherish my growing closeness to the senior members of the royal family who are so hardworking, uncomplaining and brave in the face of relentless and brutal media attention, criticism, lies, undermining and fictional TV programmes – and always so good to me that I'm honoured to know them."

It's not the first time that Sophie has spoken about her bond with the royals. The 42-year-old – who married Frederick in Hampton Court Palace in 2009 – opened up about the family in an interview with The Times back in December 2020.

She said at the time: "I've been incredibly welcomed with open arms by all of them. I haven't had a single negative experience.

"The Queen's been wonderful, Prince Charles has been wonderful, Prince William's been heaven," she said. "They'd never tell me off at all if I wanted to play some [racy] role. Everyone's looked after me."

Sophie also spoke about her terrifying car crash in November 2017 when she suffered life-threatening injuries. She revealed how the royals had rallied around to help her family.

Sophie received a hospital visit from Sophie Wessex, while Prince William asked one of his colleagues from the East Anglia Air Ambulance "take good care of her."

In a touching gesture, Prince Charles also instructed his Clarence House chef to deliver her young family a couple of hearty meals every day "for months".

"It was life-saving having this massive thing twice daily I didn’t have to worry about," Sophie said.

