Prince William and Princess Kate embrace fellow royals in rare footage

The Princess of Wales is no doubt excited for her second Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. And members of the royal family are expected to turn out in force to support Kate at her festive affair.

Last year, the then Duchess of Cambridge was not only joined by Prince William, and her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, but also her husband's cousins and their partners.

William and Kate could be seen warmly embracing Mike and Zara Tindall, and Princess Eugenie, as they arrived at the Abbey in London.

There were also big hugs for Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who had welcomed their first child, Sienna, just three months before.

William's aunt, the Countess of Wessex, was also seen making a beeline for niece, Zara, as they exchanged a hug and pleasantries.

Kate will be joined by the royals again at this year's service

During last year's service, Kate surprised royal watchers as she showed off her impressive piano skills to accompany Tom Walker for a special performance.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will be among the guests at Thursday's concert, which is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The event will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas, aspecial programme narrated by Catherine Zeta Jones, airing on ITV1 on Christmas Eve.

Kate's family supported their daughter and sister last year

The broadcast will feature additional content including an introduction from the Princess of Wales, films highlighting individuals who go above and beyond to support others, and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Last Saturday, Kensington Palace shared a stunning new photograph of Kate, dressed in red sequins, as she filmed a promo for the concert at Windsor Castle.

The Princess said: "Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year."

