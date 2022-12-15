Princess Beatrice wears bold statement coat and rocks movie star hair at royal concert

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice looked radiant on Thursday evening as she supported the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey, attending the Together At Christmas carol service. The mother-of-one was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The loved-up-couple looked in great spirits as they arrived at the venue, despite it being a bitterly cold winter evening. The mother-of-one looked sensational, wearing a beautiful white and grey tartan coat by Temperley that was belted at the waist. She wore her famous red hair in a loose, delicately blow-dried style.

The carol service is supported by the Royal Foundation and recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrated and showcased the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

The 2022 service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who had been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.

Beatrice looked amazing in her striking coat

Beatrice, 34, attends the concert every year and in 2021, she even had a twinning fashion moment with the Princess of Wales' sister Pippa!

The pair arrived separately, but both selected the same coat to wear for the crisp winter's evening. As they were rocking different colourways, it appears hardly anyone noticed. Phew!

The coat was by The Fold, a designer brand loved and worn frequently by both ladies. Beatrice donned the camel-coloured version which she paired with navy block heels, a burgundy box bag and a matching headband. Her glossy locks were styled into vintage waves, and she wore a touch of rose-hued makeup. Stunning!

Mother-of-thee Pippa stepped out in the bottle green shade which she wore with black tights, black court shoes and Soru emerald green earrings.

