Why the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared in the King's speech but not the Sussexes

It was a momentous day for King Charles, when his first ever Christmas Day speech was broadcast to the nation, one which he dedicated to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The King included footage of his son the Prince of Wales alongside his wife the Princess of Wales, but his other son Prince Harry and his wife the Duchess of Sussex failed to get a mention – and here's why.

A clip of the Waleses was used from their visit to St Thomas Church in Swansea in September, and this trip was part of their role as working members of the royal family. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have now stepped down from their roles, hence why footage of their charitable work wasn't included in the broadcast.

The monarch started his speech by reflecting on how he was standing "so close to where my beloved mother, the late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father" in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, and he thanked the British public and wider world for the "love and sympathy" expressed in special cards and heartfelt messages of condolence.

It's a bittersweet time for the family as they try and enjoy festivities but also remember the late Queen on their first Christmas without her.

Princess Kate dedicated her annual Christmas carol service to Her Majesty, with a collection of photographs projected onto a piano during the concert.

In an emotional message ahead of the service, Princess Kate paid tribute to the late Queen.

This Christmas will be our first without Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth," she said. "Her Majesty held Christmas close to her heart, as a time that brought people together and reminded us of the importance of faith, friendship and family, and to show empathy and compassion.

"This year, we've invited hundreds of inspiring individuals to the service. Those who showcase the power of connectedness and community values, allowing us to continue Her Majesty's tradition of recognising and thanking those who have gone above and beyond to support others.

"Her Majesty leaves with us an incredible legacy and one that has deeply inspired many of us."

