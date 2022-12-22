King Charles's incredible gift to Princess Kate ahead of royal family Christmas He has a close bond with his daughter-in-law

King Charles has bestowed an extraordinary gift on his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

The pair are known to have a good relationship. Their fondness for one another is well-documented, and Prince William, Kate, and their three children are expected to spend Christmas with the King at the Sandringham estate.

Prior to that, however, the monarch has presented Kate with a truly unique offering. Charles has given Kate her very first army role, allowing her to take over as Colonel of the Irish Guards – a position previously held by her husband Prince William.

The Prince of Wales will instead become Colonel of the Welsh Guards, one of the King’s former roles.

King Charles has a good relationship with William and Kate

The Queen Consort, meanwhile, has taken over as the Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. This role was previously held by the Duke of York and has been vacant since he was stripped of his royal titles in January 2022.

Buckingham Palace announced the changes ahead of next year’s Trooping the Colour, which has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for more than 250 years.

The Queen Consort is now Colonel of the Grenadier Guards

The King's Birthday Parade – Charles's first as monarch – will take place on 17 June, six weeks after King Charles III's coronation on Saturday 6 May.

It comes after it was revealed that the King will veer away from a Christmas tradition established by his late mother, the Queen, this Christmas.

The Queen and Prince Philip in the grounds of Sandringham

Historically, Her Royal Highness would remain at Sandringham following Christmas and would remain there until February.

It gave her the chance to quietly remember her beloved late father, King George VI, who passed away at the age of just 56 in the main house on the estate on 6 February 1952 – the same day she acceded the throne.

However, King Charles is believed to instead be heading to Birkhall – his estate in Scotland – with wife Camilla. The King will travel there early in the New Year, and will remain there for a number of weeks.

