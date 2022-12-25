King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla lead royals on Christmas Day walkabout - best photos The return of the Sandringham walkabout

Royal watchers were delighted to see the return of the Christmas Day walkabout as King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla hosted their family in Sandringham for the first time.

The monarch and his wife were joined by senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.

Locals were delighted to see four-year-old Prince Louis make his Christmas Day debut during the walkabout, as he joined his elder siblings, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.

Charles waved to the crowds as he entered the church

Following the service, the royal family walked out of the church and smiled for the crowds. Princess Kate could be seen holding Louis' hand as they walked down past pleased locals.

Prince Louis looked so sweet as he walked behind his grandfather ahead of the festive service.

The crowd could be heard shouting: "We love you Kate," and the Princess looked a vision in an all-khaki ensemble with a striking hat. Princess Charlotte recycled her burgundy coat from her December outing to Westminster Abbey for her mother's Christmas carol concert.

Princess Kate looked glowing as always

The Earl and Countess of Wessex along with their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and 15-year-old James, Viscount Severn, also joined the King in Norfolk for Christmas.

The mother-daughter duo looked chic

The Countess and her daughter put on a fashionable display with the former opting for a birge wrap coat and the latter sporting a navy number. We love their co-ordinating hats too!

The siblings looked smart on arrival

Lady Louise and James largely keep a low-profile but the young royals are regulars at the Christmas Day celebrations.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were pictured arriving

They were also joined by their older cousins and their partners, including Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, with Beatrice's stepson Wolfie and Princess Eugenie together with Jack Brooksbank.

Prince Louis delighted fans by making his first Christmas Day appearence

Prince Andrew was also in attendence, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall with their daughter Lena.

The Tindalls also made an appearance

The family walked hand-in-hand into the church with Zara wearing a grey coat dress and Lena looking adorable in red.

