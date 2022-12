Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor's forever connection to the late Queen revealed The royals are traditionalists when it comes to children's names

When it comes to choosing baby names, members of the British royal family like to keep things traditional and often choose one that pays homage to another family member or a past ancestor.

HELLO! has noticed an incredibly sweet detail about some of the late Queen's female children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Every couple in the late monarch's immediate family has chosen to give one of their children the middle name Elizabeth, starting with the Queen's own daughter Princess Anne.

Anne's full name is Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise, while her daughter is Zara Anne Elizabeth Tindall. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall in turn chose to name their second daughter Lena Elizabeth.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's firstborn daughter is Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary. Likewise, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's daughter is Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary.

In 2021, Princess Beatrice revealed that she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had named their first child, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi – a sweet nod to the Queen.

William and Kate with newborn Charlotte in 2015

The Queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn also chose to name their second daughter Isla Elizabeth, while the Prince and Princess of Wales's's daughter is Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

When it comes to welcoming the next generations of the family in future, you can almost guarantee that one of them will have the middle name Elizabeth.

Several girls in the royal family share the middle name Elizabeth

The Queen's full name was Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in tribute to her grandmother Queen Mary of Teck and her great-grandmother Alexandra of Denmark, who was Edward VII's Queen consort. Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral on 8 September 2022.

A royal baby's name isn't usually announced until two or three days after the birth. Although in Princess Beatrice's case, the Duke and Duchess of York did not confirm her name until two weeks after she was born in August 1988.

Historically, the monarch would have had to approve the name of any royal baby and although that is no longer the case, the Queen's family members used to reveal the baby's name to her before announcing it publicly.

