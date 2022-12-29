King Charles has had a tough year and sadly it has just rougher for the monarch following the death of his first cousin, Maximilian, Margrave of Baden.

Maximilian was a royal from the defunct German royal family, which was dissolved in 1918. He was the head of the House of Baden, which dates all the way back to 1074. He was related to King Charles through his mother, Princess Theodora, who was the sister of Prince Philip.

The House of Baden was present at the state funeral of King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, although it was Archduchess Valerie of Austria who represented the Margrave at the event, alongside their oldest son Bernhard, who has now succeeded him, and wife Stephanie.

Bernhard was also one of the 30 attendees who was allowed at the funeral of Prince Philip.

It has been a difficult year for the royal family who sadly lost the Queen on 8 September, following her death from old age.

Charles and his sister, Princess Anne, were with their mum when she passed away, with other relatives like Prince William and Sophie Wessex travelling up to Balmoral at the time of her passing.

Charles acceded the throne following his mother's death and recently gave his first Christmas speech as monarch.

Maximilian was King Charles' first cousin

He filmed his message from an incredibly poignant location, the quire inside St George's Chapel where his late parents are buried alongside his grandparents and aunt.

The monarch opened his broadcast by saying: "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, The late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father."

He continued: "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family."

