16 heart-warming photos of the Queen being greeted with a kiss from the royals So sweet!

Here are some of the sweetest moments where the Queen has received a kiss from members of the royal family, including the Princess of Wales.

Sadly, Her Majesty died earlier this year on September 8 but she will always have a special place in the hearts of her family.

A series of heart-warming photographs reveal the close bond the Queen shared with her own children, grandchildren and extended family. Although the royal family often don't show a lot of public displays of affection, many did choose to greet the late monarch with a kiss. Loading the player...

Here are some of our favourite moments from over the years...

The Queen receives kisses from both the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales

In May 2019, Kate welcomed her grandmother-in-law to the Chelsea Flower Show where she gave her a guided tour of the garden she had helped co-design, the Back to Nature display.

Kate greeted the Queen, who is patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, with a kiss on both cheeks as well as a curtsy. Prince William also stooped down to give his grandmother a peck on each cheek.

The Queen and the Princess of Wales

Fans are hardly ever treated to photos of Kate informally greeting the Queen but on Christmas Day in 2013, the Duchess was seen giving a kiss to her grandmother-in-law.

The Queen and King Charles

We love this throwback photo of King Charles kissing his mother's hand at the polo in 1985. The Queen had just presented her son with a prize.

They look at each other with adoring eyes. This precious moment really captures the close mother-son bond they had.

The Queen and King Charles

King Charles publicly greeted his mum in June 2012 after the spectacular Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, where Tom Jones, Paul McCartney and other singers took to the stage.

The Queen and the Queen Consort

Daughter-in-law Camilla greets the monarch at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May 2015. Their close bond flourished over the years.

The Queen and Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall is known to have a very close bond with her grandmother. The pair share the same passion for horses, with equestrian Zara winning a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

The Queen and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

The Queen is greeted by Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones – the only granddaughter of Princess Margaret and the daughter of David Armstrong-Jones.

The Queen and Prince William

The Prince of Wales was spotted kissing his grandmother, the Queen goodbye after she opened the new East Anglian Air Ambulance base at Cambridge Airport in July 2016.

The Queen and the Countess of Wessex

The Queen is close to her daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex and Sophie embraced her mother-in-law with a kiss on the cheek when they met at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor in 2015.

In October 2019, Sophie revealed her affectionate nickname for the Queen - calling her "Mama" during her speech at a Buckingham Palace reception.

The Queen and Prince Edward

During a visit to Australia in March 2006, the Queen officially opened the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. She was joined by her husband Prince Philip and her youngest son Prince Edward, who greeted her with a kiss outside St Andrew's Cathedral in Sydney.

The Queen and Prince Harry

Prince Harry said a cheery hello to his grandmother after Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2008. Almost ten years later to the day, Harry married his wife Meghan in the same venue.

Her Majesty and Prince Harry always had a close bond and they often shared kisses. This beautiful moment was captured at the annual Chelsea Flower show, in London in 2015.

The Queen and Prince Philip

The Queen and her husband Prince Philip rarely engaged in public displays of affection. So it was endearing to see the couple, who were married for over 73 years, kiss each other on the cheek in 1999 on the eve of the Millennium. The Duke sadly passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021, a year before Her Majesty.

The Queen and Princess Anne

This throwback photo was taken in 1970, showing the Queen meeting up with her only daughter Princess Anne. They had a really beautiful mother-daughter relationship.

The Queen and Prince William

What a lovely moment! Her Majesty received a kiss from her grandson Prince William in July 2004 after William competed in a polo match. Prince Charles also took part and was similarly pictured greeting his mother. It was always wonderful to see the Queen's tender moments with her family.

