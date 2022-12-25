King Charles pays touching tribute to the late Queen in first ever Christmas speech Charles ascended the throne in September 2022

King Charles paid a touching tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he delivered his first ever Christmas speech to the nation.

Recorded in the Quire of St George's Chapel in Windsor, the monarch opened his broadcast by saying: "I am standing here in this exquisite Chapel of St. George at Windsor Castle, so close to where my beloved mother, The late Queen, is laid to rest with my dear father."

He continued: "I am reminded of the deeply touching letters, cards and messages which so many of you have sent my wife and myself and I cannot thank you enough for the love and sympathy you have shown our whole family.

"Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition."

The King addressed the nation on Christmas Day

The King then went on to discuss and pay tribute to those who work in public service.

"And at this time of great anxiety and hardship – be it for those around the world facing conflict, famine or natural disaster, or for those at home finding ways to pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm – we see it in the humanity of people throughout our nations and the Commonwealth who so readily respond to the plight of others."

The monarch continued: "I particularly want to pay tribute to all those wonderfully kind people who so generously give food or donations, or that most precious commodity of all – their time - to support those around them in greatest need, together with the many charitable organizations which do such extraordinary work in the most difficult circumstances."

Wearing a blue suit and tie, Charles stood in the Quire as he addressed the nation. In the background was a large Christmas tree decorated with ornaments made from sustainable materials including paper and glass, as well as natural products like pine cones.

The royals attended church in Sandringham on Christmas morning

Speaking about his immediate family, the King mentioned the Prince and Princess of Wales: "Such heartfelt solidarity is the most inspiring expression of loving our neighbour as ourself. The Prince and Princess of Wales recently visited Wales, shining a light on practical examples of this community spirit."

King Charles finished his speech by saying: "So, whatever faith you have, or whether you have none, it is in this life-giving light, and with the true humility that lies in our service to others, that I believe we can find hope for the future. Let us therefore celebrate it together, and cherish it always. With all my heart, I wish each of you a Christmas of peace, happiness and everlasting light."

During the broadcast, the choir of St George's Chapel, Windsor performed the National Anthem and sang a carol. The Queen's Christmas speeches have usually been filmed at Buckingham Palace, but in past years have also been recorded in Windsor Castle and Sandringham House, Norfolk.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are hosting their first Christmas at Sandringham – following in the late Queen's footsteps.

Earlier on Christmas Day, we saw the couple joined by members of the royal family for the walk to church, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Mike Tindall and Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex.

