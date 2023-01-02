Prince Harry addresses relationship with Prince William: 'I would like to have my brother back' Prince Harry spoke about missing his brother Prince William and father, King Charles III

Ahead of his forthcoming memoir, Spare, Prince Harry is appearing in a new tell-all interview for ITV1, which is set to air on Sunday at 9pm. Further addressing his decision to step away from the royal family, the Duke of Sussex will open up about his strained relationship with his father, King Charles III and brother, Prince William.

In a first look at the interview, an emotional Prince Harry tells presenter Tom Bradby, "I want a family, not an institution," adding: "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."

Referring to "the leaking and the planting" of information, the 38-year-old also states that "It never needed to be this way."

"They feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains," he continued. "They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile."

It was just a month ago, during the release of the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, that Prince Harry first revealed how strained his relationship with his brother and father had become.

Harry: The Interview, an exclusive in-depth discussion with Tom Bradby.



Watch on ITV1 or stream on ITVX at 9pm on Jan 8. @tombradby #ITV #ITVX pic.twitter.com/MrFjLSCb9o — ITV (@ITV) January 2, 2023

Prince Harry revealed that he'd like to have his brother back

In episode five of the series, Harry reflected on a behind-the-scenes moment between himself and Prince William, which occurred during the 'Megxit' negotiations. He recalled:

"It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and have my father say things that just simply weren't true."

The 38-year-old would also like to mend his relationship with father, King Charles III

He later spoke about a joint statement that was released squashing rumours of William "bullying" Harry and Meghan out of the royal family but denied having any part of the statement. "I couldn't believe it, no one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because in 24 hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, but in three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

