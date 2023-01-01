We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's long been discussion around Prince William's relationship with his brother Prince Harry, especially following the recent release of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's bombshell Netflix series.

But as we enter the new year, it doesn't necessarily mean new beginnings for the pair, according to William and Harry's late mother Princess Diana's much-trusted astrologer Debbie Frank.

Debbie has already explained that the publication of Harry's book Spare will be a "sensitive period" for the younger Prince, but what does it mean for William? A "tricky" and "triggering" few months lie ahead for the Prince of Wales, who is likely to remain tight-lipped about the family matter, she warns.

"January, the month when Harry's book 'Spare' is published, looks to be a tricky one for sensitive Cancerian William as combative Mars lies stock still on his Mercury and he feels so triggered but unable to say what he would like to say.

"Later in January, the cold front of Saturn increases his boundaries and sets in a relationship deep freeze. For Cancer, it’s the equivalent of burying himself in his fortress shell," Debbie explains.

It's not all bad news, though, as William's year will take a positive turn in spring. "However, from Spring onwards, William is in a time of exponential growth and really finding his feet as a very popular Prince of Wales.

"William will be setting up long-range initiatives and as Cancer is a sign of great emotional intelligence, William’s natural empathy with people is going to be his hallmark and legacy.

Prince William will have a "tricky" start to 2023 following Prince Harry's book publication

"There's great happiness during late May when jubilant Jupiter tucks into the most personal zone of his chart," she continues.

Ultimately, Debbie revealed that this year, although difficult at times, will allow the future king to "carve out his pathway."

"September and October are hard-working months with decisive eclipses on the 14th and 28th that define his goals and bring a family matter to a crunch point, enabling everyone to move forward," she says. "2023 is William’s year to carve out his pathway towards eventual Kingship."

