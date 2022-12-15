Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Netflix LIVE: Shocking Prince William revelations Everything we've learned from the second part of the Sussexes' story

The final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries have dropped and the bombshell revelations have been quick to fall. From Harry's shocking details of screaming rows with Prince William in Episode 5, to Meghan sharing details of her close relationship with the Queen and offering up never-before-seen pictures of her wedding day in Episode 4, we're unpicking all the most compelling moments from the much-anticipated show.

Read on as the highlights are updated LIVE…

WATCH: Prince Harry details shocking breakdown of relationship with Prince William

Episode Four

Harry and Meghan share unseen details and photos from royal wedding

Royal bride Meghan recalled how she felt in a "calm space" on her wedding day and shared details of what she ate and drank on the morning of her big day - a croissant and a mimosa!

The couple are seen cutting their wedding cake with a sword

The couple also included a number of fascinating behind-the-scenes photographs from their wedding day, from Meghan's arrival at St George's Chapel to their formal reception, where the newlyweds cut their cake with a sword.

Harry and Meghan then revealed their first dance was to Land of 1000 Dances, while images of the pair twirling on the dancefloor flashed up on the screen.

The newlyweds make a toast

The couple's evening reception took place at Frogmore House in Windsor, where the night ended with a spectacular fireworks display.

Meghan talks about first official engagement with the Queen

In 2018, shortly after her wedding, the Duchess carried out her first engagement with the Queen.

Meghan said: "I treated her as my husband’s grandma, and knowing that of course there has to be a completely different sense of propriety in public, when you’re sitting and having breakfast to just be able to talk.

"When we got into the car in between engagements she had a blanket and she put it over my knees and we were sitting in this car with this blanket and I thought ‘I recognise and respect and see that you’re the Queen, but in this moment I’m so grateful that there is a grandmother figure because that feels like family’.

"And because I was so so close with my grandmother," Meghan said, adding she had taken care of her grandmother "in her final years".

The Duchess of Sussex added of her engagement with the Queen that it was “such a good day, we laughed”.

Episode Five

Harry talks fall out with Prince William

Prince Harry admitted that it was "terrifying" to have his brother Prince William "scream and shout" at him during their discussion about Harry and Meghan leaving the royal family.

Speaking in episode five of the docuseries, he said: "It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that simply weren't true... and my grandmother sit there and quietly take it all in.

"[...] The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother so that he's on the institution side, and part of that I get, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."

He later spoke about a joint statement that was released squashing rumours of William "bullying" Harry and Meghan out of the royal family, but denied having any part of the statement. "I couldn't believe it, no one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because in 24 hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother, but in three years they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Keep coming back for more revelations as they happen.....this is what we know from the trailers

Monday's teaser saw Harry claim: "They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

It's not clear as to whom the Duke was referring to, but discrepancies in Netflix's uploads on social media and its website, suggest he may have been talking about the British media.

A second trailer, which landed on Wednesday, saw Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, partner at Schillings Law Firm, claim there was a "war against Meghan".

She added she had "seen evidence of negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other people's agendas".

Jenny Afia made claims against the palace in a teaser clip

Meghan herself was seen saying: "You would just see it play out, like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they'd go, 'We've got to make that go away'."

As she spoke, footage was played of newspaper front pages featuring the headlines, 'Meghan Made Kate Cry' and 'Heir Heads' – about Kate and Meghan's flower girl dress dispute and the Sussexes' use of private planes.

The explosive trailers have certainly divided royal watchers on social media.

The final three episodes air just hours before members of the royal family are set to turn out in force for the Princess of Wales's Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have declined to comment so far.

Meghan and Harry have been sharing their side of the story

The first three episodes of the docuseries focused on Harry and Meghan's early romance, their engagement and their relationship with the press.

The couple have shared previously unseen photographs and footage of their life together, from their first date, Harry's proposal in 2017 and at home in Montecito with their children, Archie, three, and one-year-old Lilibet.

The Sussexes' six-part show – which forms part of their multimillion-pound deal with Netflix – has become the streaming giant's most-watched documentary in a premier week, debuting with 81.55 million hours viewed.The couple signed a deal with Netflix in 2020, and although the exact worth is unknown, it is reportedly around $100million.Prince Harry's long-awaited and "intimate" memoir Spare will also hit the shelves on 10 January 2023, and will provide a first-hand account of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that have helped shape him.

