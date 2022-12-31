Happy New Year! Raise a toast like a royal to bring in 2023 Cheers! When royals raise their glasses

It's been a year of highs and lows for the royal family, with the world rocked by the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Earlier this year in June, communities came together all over the UK to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with street parties and gatherings.

The royals turned out in force at a series of special events to mark the historical occasion, with Trooping the Colour and a concert at Buckingham Palace.

Since the passing of Her Majesty in autumn, King Charles and his family have ensured that her legacy has lived on.

The new monarch's coronation will take place in May 2023, where the royals will come together to celebrate the start of King Charles III's reign.

As we all look to the future and 2023, let's raise a glass like the royals…

King Charles

King Charles raised a toast to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa as he hosted his first state banquet as monarch at Buckingham Palace in November 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan raised a glass of fizz at a lavish summer garden party, during a trip to Dublin, Ireland in July 2018.

The Princess of Wales

The-then Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant in a red Alexander McQueen off-the-shoulder dress, as she raised a toast at a garden party on her royal tour of Poland and Germany in July 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen and France's then President Francois Hollande clink glasses at a state banquet in Paris in 2014.

The Countess of Wessex

Cheers! The Countess of Wessex toasts with a glass of English sparkling wine during a visit to a vineyard in Gloucestershire in 2014.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands had plenty to celebrate in 2017, as he marked his 50th birthday.

Princess Diana

Princess Diana looked chic in a lilac embroidered Catherine Walker ensemble as she drank champagne during a tour of South Korea in 1992.

Queen Letizia of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain drinks to a toast during a state dinner at the Royal Palace in Madrid in 2017. Check out that tiara!

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

When Charles turned 65 during his and Camilla's royal tour of Sri Lanka in 2013, there was only one thing for it – a glass of bubbles!

The Prince of Wales

Prince William clinks glasses during his and Kate's South Pacific tour in 2012.

