Inside Prince Harry and Queen Consort Camilla's complicated relationship through the years

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's no denying Prince Harry's strained relationship with the royal family has been a talking point over the past few years.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 9 biggest revelations from the final episodes of Harry & Meghan

Following his wife Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, and then the release of their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, royal watchers have been given their side of the story which shows how deep-rooted the tensions are between the families.

LISTEN: Check out the new Right Royal Podcast

To listen via Apple, click here

Although King Charles and the Prince of Wales are yet to address this publicly, they will no doubt be bracing themselves for more revelations as the Duke of Sussex releases his memoir, Spare, on 10 January.

In the book, Harry is expected to shed more light on his wife Meghan's experiences within "the firm" and the tensions between them and his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate. Royal fans may also be given a candid glimpse into his father Charles' relationship with the Queen Consort - then Camilla Parker Bowles as well as dealing with grief following the death of his mother Princess Diana in 1997.

READ MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Prince William's sad relationship

READ: Prince William feels 'triggered but unable to say what he'd like', says Princess Diana's close confidante

Here we take a look back at some of the moments Prince Harry has shared with his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla. In 2005, both Prince Harry and Prince William were among the party who attended Charles' wedding to Camilla in April 2005 – the private civil ceremony took place at Windsor's Guildhall.

The first family picture of Harry and William with Camilla on her wedding day in 2005

Photos from the day show the royal brothers happily posing with the then-newlyweds and Camilla's two children from her previous marriage, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan's year in review

Loading the player...

Following their nuptials, during an interview for his 21st birthday in September of that year, Harry expressed his gratitude and claimed that both he and William "love her to bits".

Prince Harry seen kissing Camilla's cheek at they attended a Service of Thanksgiving in 2008

"She's a wonderful woman and she's made our father very, very happy, which is the most important thing," he said, adding: "Look at the position she's come into. Don't always feel sorry for me and William, feel sorry for her. We are grateful for her… we're very happy to have her around."

Harry and Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in 2012

He then joked: "To be honest, she's always been very close to me and William. But no, she's not the wicked stepmother, I'll say that right now."

The Duke seen making Camilla and Kate laugh back in 2013

Over the years that followed, Prince Harry and Queen Consort Camilla were pictured together at various events including Trooping the Colour, family gatherings, Royal Ascot and the Jubilee celebrations for the late Queen.

Harry, Camilla and Kate all smile and wave at crowds during Trooping in 2017

Just days after Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in May 2018, the newlyweds joined then Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to celebrate Charles' 70th birthday on the grounds of Buckingham Palace. The two couples happily spoke to each other, showing their close bond to the world.

Meghan's first Christmas with the royals in 2017

The birthday party marked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first joint engagement as a married couple, and the Duchess' first as a member of the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first joint engagement as a married couple

Harry even gave a speech in tribute to his father, saying: "In my mind, this event sums up your approach to work. I know you really didn't want today to be about you, and would far rather the focus be on the people and all the organisations represented here. I know that in your mind you see the opportunity of bringing everyone together as a chance to thank them for all the amazing work.

The royals seen together shortly after Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step down

"It is your selfless drive to affect change - whether that is to improve the lives of those who are on the wrong path, to save an important piece of our natural heritage, or to protect a particular species under threat – with which William and I draw inspiration from every day."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.