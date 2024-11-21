Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shock with new trailer for upcoming Netflix docuseries

Netflix have shared an official trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Netflix docuseries titled POLO.

The trailer, which was shared to YouTube, features snippets from the series which is centred around polo players and their lives both on and off the field.

© Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new show will air on 10 December

The five-part show has been produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle through Archewell Productions and is set for release on 10 December.

The series promises to be jam-packed with drama - a TV genre which Meghan is reportedly a "huge fan" of. Referencing her love for reality series, The Real Housewives, she joked that her chat with Andy Cohen on her Archetypes podcast was her "audition for Real Housewives in Montecito".

A description on YouTube read: "From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, comes an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of Polo.

"Over five episodes, the documentary series follows elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will get an unprecedented glimpse into the dedication and skill required to compete at the sport's highest level."

© Getty Images The pair set up Archewell Productions in 2020

The streaming platform continued: "From a young player pushed to his limits by his demanding father, to a former golfer who's made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, to the father-son duo widely regarded as the greatest players of all time — they all face intense personal and professional challenges as they vie for the coveted title."

Prince Harry's close friend Nacho Figueras stars in the show. The Argentine polo player and the Duke formed a friendship in 2007, one year after Harry set up Sentebale with Prince Seeiso.

Over the years, they've supported one another on and off the pitch. Aside from playing for the same team on numerous occasions, Nacho and his wife Delfina were also present at Harry and Meghan's fairytale 2018 wedding.

© Getty Images Professional Polo Player Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry attend the awards ceremony following the 2009 Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic

Of their special bond, Nacho previously told PEOPLE: "[My wife] Delfi and I have known Harry for a very long time. I know firsthand how much he wanted to have a family. He found an amazing teammate, or partner, in Meghan. They love each other very much; their children are lovely."

Prior to POLO, Harry and Meghan released their six-part series, Harry & Meghan in 2022, as well as their 2023 show titled Heart of Invictus.

© Getty Images Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020

The couple co-founded Archewell Productions in October 2020 after they stepped down as senior working royals in January. Their 2022 docuseries enjoyed huge success and offered royal fans an intimate glimpse inside their romance, Meghan's childhood and their departure from the royal fold.

Last year, a spokesperson for Netflix hinted at future productions, saying: "The bond with Archewell Productions is one we deeply value. Harry & Meghan launched as Netflix's most spectacular documentary debut to date.

"Our exciting journey with them isn't ending anytime soon. We're currently collaborating on numerous projects, including the much-anticipated documentary series Heart of Invictus."