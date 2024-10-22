King Charles and Queen Camilla recreate Prince Harry and Meghan's photo at Sydney Opera House

The King and Queen appeared to recreate one of Prince Harry and Meghan's memorable royal tour photographs as they visited the Sydney Opera House on their final day of engagements in Australia on Tuesday.

Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, made their way down the steps from the iconic landmark to greet the thousands of royal fans who had gathered to see them in the harbour.

The images echoed a similar walkabout carried out by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their first major royal tour of the South Pacific in 2018, just five months after their wedding.

Their visit to the Sydney Opera House was one of their first engagements at the start of a 16-day trip, with the couple announcing that they were expecting their first child after landing Down Under.

Meghan wore a white pencil dress by Australian designer, Karen Gee, with a camel trench coat, while Harry sported a navy suit and a white open-collared shirt.

© Getty Charles and Charles at Sydney Opera House, and the Sussexes in the same spot in 2018

Similarly, Camilla was dressed in a white silk dress by Fiona Clare with black piping and a brooch gifted by the Royal Australian Corps of Military Police (RACMP) of which the Queen is the regiment's Colonel.

While at Sydney Harbour, the King and Queen carried out a fleet review of five ships.

After taking time to speak with the crowds, Charles and Camilla were greeted at the Man O’ War Steps by the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia, Her Excellency The Honourable Ms Sam Mostyn AC, the Chief of the Defence Force, Admiral David Johnston AC RAN.

WATCH: King and Queen meet the public at the Sydney Opera House

A Guard comprising selected members of Their Majesties' affiliated units, the 1st Armoured Regiment and the Royal Australian Corps of Military Police, also gave a Royal Salute to signify the start of the engagement.

© Getty The King and Queen in front of Sydney Harbour Bridge

Their final day in Sydney saw the King visit the Melanoma Institute Australia in Sydney to learn about its pioneering treatment of skin cancer, where he was described as "courageous" for going public with his own cancer diagnosis.

The event was hosted by the institute's co-medical directors Professor Georgina Long and Professor Richard Scolyer, named Australians of the year 2024 in recognition of their pivotal work.

© Getty Meeting co-medical directors Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer during a visit to the Melanoma Institute of Australia

Charles also visited the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence while Camilla learned about the work of Refettorio OzHarvest Sydney, a social impact collaboration between leading food rescue organisations OzHarvest (founded in Australia) and Food for Soul (founded in Italy).

The pair also joined a community barbecue, hosted by the Premier of New South Wales.

On Wednesday, Their Majesties will depart Australia for Samoa, where they will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting (CHOGM).

LISTEN: What you need to know about the King and Queen's Australia tour