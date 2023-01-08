Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter Charlotte's third pregnancy confirmed The Princess of Monaco's daughter is the granddaughter of Grace Kelly

It has been reported that Charlotte Casiraghi, daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco is pre gnant!

According to the french publication, Voici magazine, the daughter of the senior royal, is expecting her third child, with her husband Dimitri Rassam. Charlotte is already a doting mother to her sons Raphael, 8, and Balthazar, 4.

Exclusive photos of Charlotte's blossoming baby bump were first shown on Spanish TV programme Fiesta on Saturday, showing her enjoying a well-deserved holiday, wearing a brown swimsuit.

Charlotte is said to have sparked rumours about welcoming a third child after a string of public appearances last year. The brunette beauty appeared in Canne as well as at a Chanel fashion show in Paris back in October, where she opted for number of loose-fitting dresses, according to Parati Magazine.

Charlotte attended the Chanel show in October

Charlotte, who is the granddaughter of Grace Kelly's, third pregnancy, is yet to be shared in an official royal statement but it is no secret that the Grimialdi family will be overjoyed with the news.

The mother-to-be shares her first child, Raphael, with her ex - comedian Gad Elmaleh - who she split with in 2015, while Dimitri has a daughter called Darya from his previous marriage.

Charlotte met her now husband in 2017 and welcomed their first child, Baltazar, in 2018.

The pair enjoyed a double wedding celebration

The pair tied the knot with a lavish double celebration in June in 2019. The civil ceremony took place in the staterooms of Monaco's royal palace. Following the intimate ceremony, the pair held an afternoon garden reception at the palace, before heading to Villa la Vigie, to continue their celebrations in style.

Like many of the Monaco royals including her siblings Pierre and Andrea Casiraghi, Charlotte enjoyed a second, bigger, religious, celebration. The second wedding took place in Provence, at the Abbaye Sainte-Marie de Pierredon outside St. Remy.

Whilst Charlotte does not carry a royal title, she is 11th in to the principality’s throne. Her son Balthazar became 12th in line with the marriage of his parents.

