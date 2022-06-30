Charlotte Casiraghi's three wedding dresses couldn't be more different if she tried The model pulled out all the stops for her two weddings

It has been a special month for Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi, 35, and her husband Dimitri Rassam, 40, who marked their third wedding anniversary.

Over two wedding celebrations spread across June 2019, the model, 35, wore three gorgeous bridal dresses – none of which were even slightly alike! For Charlotte's religious ceremony with film producer Dimitri, she was pictured at the Abbaye Sainte-Marie de Pierredon outside St. Remy de Provence on 29 June wearing a delicate boho dress.

Believed to be created by Italian designer Giambattista Valli, the frock featured long puff sleeves, a sheer embroidered neckline, and ruffles on the bodice and skirt, and some parts were reminiscent of her mother Princess Caroline's elegant long-sleeved bridal outfit when she married her first husband Philippe Junot in 1978.

Charlotte finished off her look with her dark hair fastened into a bun with a sparkly hair accessory just visible above her veil, while her new husband looked chic in a white suit, blue shirt and mustard tie.

Charlotte's wedding mini dress for her civil ceremony

This took place just weeks after Charlotte and Dimitri married in a civil ceremony on 1 June at Monaco's Prince's Palace. For the special occasion, the bride wore a brocade mini dress by Saint Laurent, complete with three dramatic bows down the front and a scalloped edge.

She also added her late grandmother Princess Grace's Cartier diamond necklace – a wedding gift from Prince Rainier when they tied the knot in 1956.

The newlyweds during their evening wedding reception. Photo: Eric Mathon/Palais Princier Monaco.

Charlotte did an outfit change for their reception at the luxury hotel Villa la Vigie, overlooking the French Riviera. Photos show the bride rocking a strapless Chanel creation with a waist-cinching design, angular neckline and full skirt as she smiled at Dimitri, who looked dapper in a black and white ensemble.

The couple have been together since December 2016 and got engaged on a family ski trip in March 2018, shortly before welcoming their son, Balthazar, in October 2018. Charlotte shares an older son, Raphael, with actor Gad Elmaleh, while Dimitri has a daughter called Darya from his previous marriage.

