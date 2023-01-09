Prince Harry opens up about experience with psychedelics amid Princess Diana's loss The Duke of Sussex went through a period of substance abuse

Prince Harry has been candid about his battles with substance abuse over the years while dealing with the loss of his mom, Princess Diana.

In his latest interview with 60 Minutes, though, he made a more revelatory confession about his experience with psychedelics.

Speaking with Anderson Cooper about what he wrote in his memoir Spare, he was asked: "You write in the book about psychedelics, Ayahuasca, psilocybin, mushrooms."

Harry replied: "I would never recommend people to do this recreationally. But doing it with the right people if you are suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine."

Anderson continued: "They showed you something. What did they show you?" and the Duke of Sussex explained how it helped him cope with his "misery."

"For me, they cleared the windscreen, the windshield, the misery of loss," he said. "They cleared away this idea that I had in my head that… I needed to cry to prove to my mother that I missed her. When in fact, all she wanted was for me to be happy."

Harry spoke with 60 Minutes about his memoir and relationship with the royal family

Harry also got more open about his difficult relationship with his brother Prince William and how it has been around for years.

"My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years.

He clarified that his intention was never to speak out against his family to hurt them. "None of anything that I've written, anything I've included is ever intended to hurt my family," he said.

His experience with psychedelics came as a result with dealing with the loss of his mom

"But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up, and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers."

