Prince Harry's biggest revelations from 60 Minutes interview - live updates The Duke of Sussex discussed his memoir Spare with Anderson Cooper

The Duke of Sussex's second major interview to promote his memoir, Spare, is airing in the US.

Prince Harry sat down for an intimate chat with Anderson Cooper on CBS' 60 Minutes.

HELLO! will be bringing you the biggest revelations from their conversation as it airs.

Prince Harry says there's "a lot of pain" between him and William

Speaking about his relationship with his older brother William, Harry told Anderson: "My brother and I love each other. I love him deeply. There has been a lot of pain between the two of us, especially the last six years.

"None of anything that I've written, anything I've included is ever intended to hurt my family. But it does give a full picture of the situation as we were growing up, and also squashes this idea that somehow my wife was the one that destroyed the relationship between these two brothers."

Here's what we know so far…

In a teaser clip, Harry said he was "probably bigoted" before his relationship with Meghan Markle and that he was "incredibly naïve" about how the British press would treat his relationship with the American actress.

"What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and what Camilla, went through – very different circumstances," the Duke said.

LATEST: Prince Harry's ITV interview with Tom Bradby: the biggest moments

"But then you add in the race element, which was what the press – (the) British press jumped on straight away.

"I went into this incredibly naive. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted. Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan."

Anderson responded by asking the Duke: "You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?”

Harry replied: "I don't know. Put it this way, I didn't see what I now see."

In another teaser, Harry explained why his decision to step back as a senior royal had been so public.

"Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife," Harry told CBS. "You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto."

Earlier on Sunday, the Duke sat down with ITV1's Tom Bradby to discuss his memoir, in which he claimed he had never accused the royal family of racism in his and Meghan's Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021 and defended royal aide Lady Susan Hussey.

Harry's memoir will officially be released on Tuesday 10 January, but the book went on sale five days early in Spain. Among the details shared in the book was Harry's belief that his mother Diana had gone into hiding and his admission at taking cocaine at the age of 17.

