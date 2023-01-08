Prince Harry's biggest revelations from Tom Bradby's ITV interview - LIVE UPDATES The Duke of Sussex opened up about the contents of his memoir Spare

Prince Harry's highly-anticipated interview with Tom Bradby aired on ITV on Sunday night, dropping even more bombshells from his upcoming memoir, Spare.

The journalist joined the Duke of Sussex in California for their meeting, which was filmed five days before Christmas last year. Here are some of the biggest revelations from the interview, as they happen…

Harry addresses the reason he wrote Spare

"38 years, 38 years of having my story told by so many different people, um, with intentional spin and distortion felt like a good time to own my story and be able to tell it for myself. You know, I don't, I don't think that if I was still part of the Institution that I would have been given this chance to.

"So, I'm actually really grateful that I've had the opportunity to tell my story because it's my story to tell."

Prince Harry and Tom Bradby

