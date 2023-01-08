Prince Harry says royal family is not racist despite comment about Archie's skin The Duke of Sussex made the unexpected comment during his ITV interview

Prince Harry's sensational interview with Tom Bradby on ITV on Sunday evening was filled with surprises, not least the dad-of-two's claim that he had never accused the royal family of racism, and that he does not think they are racist.

After his and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, in which they said that a member of the royal family had asked Harry what colour their baby was likely to be, the couple were widely seen to be suggesting that some within the institution were racist.

However, in his latest chat, Harry suggested that impression was created by the press rather than himself and his wife.

When Tom Bradby opened with: "In the Oprah interview you accused members of your family of racism," Harry responded defensively, saying: "No I didn't… The British press said that".

He went on to challenge his interviewer: "Did – did Meghan ever mention that they're racist?" To which Tom replied: "She said there were troubling comments about Archie’s skin colour".

Harry and Meghan with baby Archie

Harry confirmed: "There was concern about his skin colour," after which Tom asked: "Right. Wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?"

"I wouldn’t, not having lived within that family," Harry said.

Tom Bradby pressed the Prince on his previous comments

He continued: "Going back to the difference between what my understanding is because of my own experience, the difference between racism and unconscious bias, the two things are different.

Harry won't reveal which of his family made the remarks in question

"But once it's been acknowledged, or pointed out to you as an individual, or as an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you therefore have an opportunity to learn and grow from that in order so that you are part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

"Otherwise unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism". Harry then reiterated, as he had in the original interview, that he wouldn't be revealing who had made the comments about his future children's skin colour.

