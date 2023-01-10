Royal Household looking to hire Family Learning Coordinator - details Candidates will have to be quick to apply

The Royal Household is looking for a Family Learning Coordinator and if you're creative and great at engaging with children and families, it could be the job for you.

The position is based within St James's Palace for The Royal Collection Trust, which is one of the five departments of the Royal Household and is responsible for the care of the Royal Collection and manages the public opening of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The Family Learning Coordinator will work closely with the Learning Manager to ensure that the history of the Royal Collection is told in ways that "engage, surprise and inspire families".

The role will focus on collection items and exhibitions across Buckingham Palace and The Royal Mews, and the person will be responsible for organising events such as art workshops.

The candidate organise exhibition events at Buckingham Palace

The ideal candidate is someone with previous experience "within a museum, gallery or heritage environment, and a real interest in the collection".

You'll need to be "organised and detail focused, yet with a flexible approach, you thrive in a busy environment and have confidence leading others to deliver activities to tight deadlines".

The successful candidate will be required to work 30 hours (4 days) a week in the year-long fixed role, with a salary of £29,507 per annum plus benefits (£24,000 pro rota).

If this is your dream job, you'll have to be quick to apply – applications are being accepted until 15 January 2023.

