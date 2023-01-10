Sweetest photos of Mike and Zara Tindall in Australia through the years Oz is a special place for the Tindalls

Mike and Zara Tindall's love affair with Australia continues, as the couple have returned Down Under for the Magic Millions event.

Princess Anne's daughter was announced as the inaugural Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012, and Zara and Mike have travelled to Australia most years since 2015.

Sadly, the Tindalls missed the event in 2021 and 2022 due to the global pandemic, but this year the pair have already been seen making the most of their long-haul trip.

The couple, who married in July 2011, always seem to have a ball on the Gold Coast, and we couldn't help but look back at some of their most loved-up moments over the years.

Mike and Zara looked quite the cool couple as they took a stroll together in Australia this week. The pair have also been pictured mingling with the likes of the Duke of Sussex's closest friends Nacho Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier.

The look of love! Zara gazed at her husband lovingly as they posed for a snap in 2020. The equestrian looked gorgeous in a baby pink dress by Australian designer, Rebecca Vallance.

Mike and Zara shared a laugh together as they were interviewed at the 2019 races.

The Tindalls cuddled up as they enjoyed a walk on the beach in 2019. The pair have previously opened up about their love for Australia, with Mike telling Australian Women's Weekly: "Early January is bleak over here so it's nice to go and have a bit of sun. I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach – especially for the kids, taking them in the ocean is brilliant."

The couple held hands as they arrived at the polo in 2017, with Zara opting for a chic broderie anglaise dress.

And in the same year, once again Mike and Zara showed off their style credentials at the annual race, with the former rugby star looking smart in a navy suit, and his wife wearing an elegant white midi dress.

The couple were all smiles as they posed for photographs in 2016. At that time, Mike and Zara were parents to daughter Mia, who was born in 2014. Since then, they've welcomed Lena in 2018 and son, Lucas, in 2021.

