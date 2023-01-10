Does Prince Harry's Spare book feature several inaccuracies - fans think so Readers have picked up on errors in the Duke of Sussex's memoir

The Duke of Sussex's long-awaited memoir, Spare, was released on Tuesday, and while Prince Harry has shared a number of revelations in the book, readers have also picked up on a couple of potential inaccuracies.

For example, Harry recalled the moment he was told that his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, had died.

He wrote: "Days later, at Eton, while studying, I took the call. I wish I could remember whose voice was at the other end; a courtier's, I believe. I recall that it was just before Easter, the weather bright and warm, light and slanting through my window, filled with vivid colours.

"'Your Royal Highness, the Queen Mother has died.'"

The Queen Mother died, aged 101, at Royal Lodge in Windsor on 30 March 2002. While Harry recalls being at Eton, images taken two days before his great-grandmother's passing show him with Charles and William during their annual skiing holiday in Klosters, Switzerland.

Several reports at the time state that Charles, William and Harry were still abroad when they learned of the Queen Mother's death and photographs show the heir and his sons stepping off a plane as they returned home from Switzerland on 31 March 2002.

William, Charles and Harry arrive back in the UK after their Klosters trip in 2002

Another inaccuracy that has been picked up by readers is the gift given to Harry from his late mother, Princess Diana, on his 13th birthday in September 1997.

"I tore at the wrapping paper, the ribbon. I peered inside.

"'What…?'

"'Mummy bought it for you. Shortly before…'

"'You mean in Paris?'

"Yes. Paris.'

"It was an Xbox. I was pleased. I loved video games."

However, the Xbox console first went on sale in the US in November 2001, but other games consoles that were available at the time were PlayStation and Nintendo 64.

While Harry has shared an astonishing number of revelations in his memoir, there are also some touching moments – such as details of Lilibet's birth and his close bond with cousin, Princess Eugenie.

