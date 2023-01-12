King Charles causes hilarity during forgetful moment on outing

King Charles had a busy Thursday as he visited the Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed, so he could be forgiven for being a little scatter-brained.

When he went to sign the guest book, he ended up leaving the staff at the community hub in stiches as he made one small slip-up. As seen in the video below the monarch ran into some difficulty as he listened to staff explain some of the hardships they had overcome, needing to call one member over to help answer his query.

WATCH: King Charles asks for help during first engagement of the year

Loading the player...

Charles had an appropriate outfit for his first outing of the year going for a traditional Scottish kilt that he paired with a beige overcoat to fight off the cold.

The King and his wife, the Queen Consort, have been staying at their Scottish resident, Birkhill, which is located 90 minutes away from Aberdeenshire.

Not only was this outing the first engagement of the year for Charles, but it was also his first since his son, Prince Harry, released his memoir which contained several bombshells about the royals.

Charles wore a kilt for his outing

Alongside claims that both he and Prince William didn't want their father to marry Camilla, the book also saw Harry share his theory on the similarities between Charles and his father, Prince Philip.

One thing the Duke of Sussex said of his father was that he didn't show affection, something that he surmised Charles had picked up from the late Duke of Edinburgh.

READ: Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis' adorable Christmas gift to King Charles revealed?

REVEALED: Controversial marriages that rocked the British royal family

According to Prince Harry, Charles' inability to express his emotions was particularly noticeable following the death of his beloved mother, Princess Diana.

HELLO! talks all things Spare

In his book, the father-of-two explained how Charles sat on the end of his bed at Balmoral Castle before sharing news of his mother's tragic death. Despite the heartbreaking news, the Duke further claims that his father did not hug him or show any signs of physical comfort.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.