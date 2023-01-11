Revealed: Controversial marriages that rocked the British royal family Even the royals encounter family drama

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the royal couple on everyone's lips thanks to Prince Harry's intimate memoir, Spare.

Despite only being released globally on Tuesday, excerpts from the father-of-two's emotional book hit the headlines last week after The Guardian published leaked extracts.

Brimming with controversial bombshells, the Duke's memoir made a series of eye-opening revelations about King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Princess Kate and Prince William.

Among the explosive claims, Prince Harry alleged the Prince and Princess of Wales had a frosty relationship with Meghan. In his latest interview with Tom Bradby, Harry argued a number of stereotypes – "American actress, divorced, biracial," squashed any chance of a budding friendship.

Unsurprisingly, Prince Harry and Meghan aren't the first royals to spark commotion with the Firm. Shrouded in gossip and speculation, the British royal family has witnessed a plethora of controversial marriages including the likes of Wallis Simpson and Edward VIII, in addition to King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Sussexes created a stir within the royal family. According to Prince Harry, his brother William "aired some concerns" about his decision to wed Meghan. Speaking to Tom Bradby, the Duke explained how William warned him about marrying Meghan.

He revealed: "And still to this day, I don't truly understand which part of what he was talking about. Maybe he predicted what the British press' reaction was going to be."

Touching on Meghan and Kate's alleged fall out, Harry went on to say: "The idea of the four of us being together was always a hope for me. Before it was Meghan, whoever it was going to be, I always hoped that the four of us would get on. But very quickly it became Meghan versus Kate."

In 2020, Meghan and Harry created upset when they announced that they would be "stepping back" as senior members of the royal family. The couple's exit from royal life saw them move across the pond to Canada before settling down in Montecito, California.

At the time, the late Queen Elizabeth II issued an incredibly personal statement which read: "Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

Fast forward to 2021, the Sussexes made news around the world with their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview. Among the incredibly candid confessions, Prince Harry claimed an unnamed member of the royal family had "conversations with Harry about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born".

Later in December 2022, Netflix released an eye-opening documentary titled Harry & Meghan. The six-part series contained a number of shocking claims by the couple, from Harry's claims that the palace planted stories, to their "cold reunion" with the royals and allegations of "institutional gaslighting".

Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson

Prince Harry's first-hand account of life behind palace walls isn't the first of its kind. In 1947, Edward VIII enlisted the help of ghostwriter Charles J.V. Murphy to help tell his side of the story.

The Duke of Windsor's honest account – titled A King's Story – details the string of events that led him to abdicate the throne in order to marry divorcee Wallis Simpson.

Despite keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, news of their intention to marry soon emerged. The government quickly got involved and rejected Edward's suggestion of a morganatic marriage. On December 10, 1936, Edward famously renounced the throne before marrying Wallis in France at Chateau de Cande.

Following a constitutional crisis within the royal family, Edward’s brother, George, unexpectedly became King in December that same year.

Despite marrying for love, both Edward and Wallis were effectively exiled by the royal family. The once future King only returned to England a handful of times, most notably to attend two royal funerals: that of his brother in 1952, and later for his mother Queen Mary in 1953.

Prince Charles and Camilla

Whilst Queen Consort Camilla is an integral member of the royal family, the royal was heavily scrutinised for her alleged affair with Charles.

Branded "the other woman," Camilla faced backlash after rumours suggested that she was romantically involved with Charles during his marriage to Princess Diana.

Charles and Diana announced their split that same year, and in 1995, Camilla filed for divorce from Andrew Parker-Bowles.

Charles and Camilla went public with their relationship in 1999 and went on to marry in 2005 in a civil ceremony at Windsor's Guildhall followed by a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In a rare interview with Vogue's Giles Hattersley, Camilla said: "It's not easy." She added: "I was scrutinized for such a long time that you just have to find a way to live with it. Nobody likes to be looked at all the time and, you know, criticized."

She continued: "I think in the end, I sort of rise above it and get on with it. You've got to get on with life."

