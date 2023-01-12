Prince Harry confesses to smoking weed after US move The Duke of Sussex previously admitted to smoking weed after Meghan first date

The Duke of Sussex revealed he smoked weed one night when he and wife Meghan Markle were living at Tyler Perry's LA home during lockdown in 2020.

Writing in his memoir, Spare, he said: "Late at night with everyone asleep, I'd walk the house, checking the doors and windows. Then I'd sit on the balcony or the edge of the garden and roll a joint."

Harry also admitted he smoked weed after his first date with Meghan in 2016.

He met the American actress for the first time at Soho House 76 Dean Street and after chatting over some drinks, Meghan left because she had dinner plans.

Meghan and Harry first met in 2016

The Duke detailed what happened next after their first date, recalling how he went to see one of his friends who lived off the King's Road, in Chelsea.

Harry wrote: "He took one look at my face and said: 'What's happened?' I didn't want to tell him. I kept thinking: Do not tell him. Do not tell him. Do not tell him. I told him. I recounted the entire date, then pleaded: '[Expletive] mate, what am I going to do?' Out came the tequila. Out came the weed. We drank and smoked and watched… [Disney film] Inside Out."

Harry also revealed that later that evening, Meghan FaceTimed him while he was at his friend's house and asked him: "Are you watching cartoons?"

The couple arranged a second date at Soho House just three days later.

Harry and Meghan's romance was made public in late 2016, with the pair announcing their engagement in November 2017.

They tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor in May 2018, and since then, they've become parents with the arrival of Archie in May 2019 and Lilibet in June 2021.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and moved into their family home in Montecito later that summer.

Harry has shared a number of astonishing revelations in his memoir, which was released on Tuesday. He speaks about his fractured relationship with his older brother, Prince William, including details of a physical fight between them.

