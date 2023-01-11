Why Prince Harry thinks King Charles is just like Prince Philip The Duke dropped several bombshells in his new memoir

The Duke of Sussex has claimed that his father, King Charles III, is just like his own father, Prince Philip.

READ: Biggest bombshells from Prince Harry's autobiography Spare

In his bombshell memoir – which was accidentally released in Spain on Thursday – Prince Harry detailed how his father often didn't know how to be a dad, and sometimes copied things that his grandfather had done.

WATCH: Memorable occasions of Charles and Philip together

Loading the player...

Harry claimed that Charles' notable lack of affection stemmed from his own personal experience as a child.

MORE: Why Spain released Prince Harry's book Spare early - details

SEE: Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship through the years in pictures

According to Prince Harry, Charles' inability to express his emotions was particularly noticeable following the death of his beloved mother, Princess Diana.

Prince Harry touched on his relationship with his father

In his book, the father-of-two explained how Charles sat on the end of his bed at Balmoral Castle before sharing news of his mother's tragic death. Despite the heartbreaking news, the Duke further claims that his father did not hug him or show any signs of physical comfort.

Prince Harry's memoir includes a handful of poignant extracts featuring his late mother. In one particularly memorable segment, the Duke explained how his mother had sorted his 13th birthday present shortly before her tragic passing.

Princess Diana died on 31 August 1997

The father-of-two detailed how his aunt, Sarah McCorquodale, passed on his mother's thoughtful gift which turned out to be an Xbox- Harry adored playing video games as a teenager.

By the time Harry celebrated his birthday, on 15 September, Diana was at rest at her family estate, Althorp.

Harry's book includes a number of bombshell allegations

Elsewhere in his eye-opening novel, Prince Harry claims that his brother turned up "piping hot" to a pre-arranged meeting between the brothers in 2019 to discuss "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their relationship. Harry's highly-anticipated book hit the shelves globally on Tuesday.

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.