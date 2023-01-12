King Charles is all smiles for first public engagement of the year King Charles has resumed his royal duties

King Charles stepped out for his first official public engagement of the year in Aberdeenshire on Thursday, just two days after his son Prince Harry's book release.

The monarch, 75, visited Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed for a tour of the new facilities and met with local hardship support groups. Watch the video of King Charles' arrival below...

Upon arrival, His Majesty was greeted by Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson as Pipe Major James Cooper played the pipes.

The Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed opened in 2021 and is an inclusive local community space where groups hold their regular workshop, arts, crafts and other practical and wellbeing sessions.

The Shed aims to improve the health and welfare of Mid Deeside residents by reducing rural social isolation through a facility built specifically for purposeful activity whether it be workshop or craft room based, or purely social.

King Charles wore a Stewart tartan kilt for his first public appearance

His appearance comes after Charles greeted locals as he attended a service at St Lawrence's Church in Castle Rising in Norfolk last Sunday.

In his memoir, the Duke of Sussex claimed that he and his brother, Prince William, asked Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles, writing: "We support you, we said. We endorse Camilla, we said. 'Just please don't marry her. Just be together, Pa.'"

The King, who has weathered the book storm staying at Birkhall with Camilla this week, also announced he was donating a fridge to a local food bank.

The monarch was given a warm welcome

Debbie Rennie, chief officer of Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, said: "We are delighted. It means we will be able to develop our ongoing project around sustainability and stop food going to landfill.

"The King donating the fridge allows us to help those in rural communities and end food insecurity."

