Prince Harry makes touching comment about nephew Prince George The Duke of Sussex is uncle to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince Harry recalled the moment he became an uncle for the first time when brother Prince William and wife Kate welcomed their first child, Prince George, in July 2013.

Writing in his book, Spare, the Duke of Sussex said: "I was an uncle. Willy and Kate had welcomed their first child, George, and he was beautiful. I couldn't wait to teach him about rugby and Rorke's Drift, flying and corridor cricket – and maybe give him a few pointers about how to survive life in the fishbowl."

And footage from the time of George's birth (shows a joyful Harry speaking about his first time meeting his baby nephew. Take a look in the video below...

Speaking at a Sentebale event at the time, Harry said: "When I saw him [Prince George] he was crying as all babies do, but it's fantastic to have a new member of the family. I hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges will be."

When asked by the reporter what his mission as an uncle will be, he replied: "To make sure he has a good upbringing, to keep him out of harm's way and make sure he has fun. The rest of it I leave up to the parents."

Harry shared his joy at becoming an uncle in his book

In May 2015, Harry became an uncle for the second time with the birth of his niece, Princess Charlotte.

In his book, he said: "I went to Australia for a round of military exercises and while there I got word: Willy and Kate had welcomed their second child. Charlotte. I was an uncle again, and very happy about it."

Harry is also uncle to Prince William and Kate's third child, Prince Louis, who was born in April 2018, just weeks before Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

