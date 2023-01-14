Prince William and Princess Kate to travel to Greece for royal funeral - report The royal couple are due to fly to Greece on Monday

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to travel to Athens on Monday to attend the Funeral of King Constantine II of Greece according to Greek media. While this will not be confirmed by Kensington Palace or Buckingham Palace, as the couple will attend in their private capacity, here is what we can expect from the visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are due to join a host of royals attending the funeral of King Constantine II. The funeral will take place at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Athens on Monday and will be followed by the Burial in the Royal Cemetery at Tatoi Palace.

Princess Anne and Prince Edward are also expected to be in attendance alongside William and Kate. Constantine's first cousin was Prince Philip, making King Charles his second cousin. The pair were very close and Charles even named Constantine as William's godfather. William himself would go on to be named godfather of Constantine's first grandson, Constantine Alexios.

Constantine, who was 82 when he passed away, had been suffering from ill health for a number of years and was being treated at the private Hygeia Hospital in Athens.

The royal acceded to the Greek throne in 1964 following the death of his father, King Paul. However, he would rule for less than a decade after a military junta abolished the monarchy.

Many royals will attend the funeral of King Constantine in Greece

Two referendums were held following the abolition, a disputed one in 1973 before a second one in 1974, with both returning results in favour of abolition.

The father-of-three lived in exile for many years in Hampstead Garden Suburb, before eventually returning to his native country in 2010.

Times of the service, the burial and the lying in repose at Church will be announced at a later date, and meanwhile, tributes to King Constantine have been pouring in from royal families around the world.

An official statement from his office on Wednesday read: "It is with deep sadness that the Royal Family announces that HM King Constantine, beloved husband, father, and brother, passed away yesterday, January 10, 2023, while being treated at ‘HYGEIA’ hospital in Greece. Details will follow regarding his funeral procession and burial."

