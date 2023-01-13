Why Princess Kate temporarily removed her engagement ring this week The Princess of Wales resumed royal duties by visiting Merseyside

The Princess of Wales returned to royal duties alongside her husband, the Prince of Wales, on Thursday, days after she celebrated her 41st birthday and her brother-in-law Prince Harry released his record-breaking memoir Spare.

The couple travelled to Liverpool just one day after their kids returned to school to open the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital and delighted fans with selfies and their matching outfits.

Princess Kate and William cheered by royal fans as they return to royal duties

Kate looked elegant in a tartan Holland & Cooper coat with a navy belted dress from Cefinn and matching Gianvito Rossi heels. She accessorised her look with her Mulberry Amberley bag and sapphire earrings that perfectly matched her engagement ring – which she temporarily removed during her visit.

During part of the royal visit, which lasted several hours, Kate removed two of her most precious accessories; her engagement ring and her eternity ring.

The Princess removed two of her rings during the visit

While Kate's Welsh gold wedding band was clearly visible on her fourth finger, her 12-carat sapphire engagement ring and her Eclipse diamond eternity ring, made from 18 carat white gold, by Annoushka, were absent.

Kate's reason for removing the bands was down to health and safety. It's not the first time Kate has removed her precious jewels for a hospital visit.

In 2020, when she visited the Evelina children's hospital, she appeared without both bands, choosing instead to solely wear her wedding ring. Two years earlier, when she spent time with the children at Great Ormond Street, she did the same.

Kate was pictured with all her rings during her arrival at the hospital

At the time, Kensington Palace told HELLO! Online that Kate had taken off her accessories because she was visiting the children's wards, and, as such, it was important for the royal to remove any potential hygiene hazards.

