Queen Consort Camilla to be crowned alongside King Charles at coronation

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Queen Consort Camilla will be crowned alongside her husband, King Charles, in a joint coronation ceremony on 6 May.

Further details were announced about the schedule for the ceremonial event over the weekend, as detailed in the video below.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort will take place at Westminster Abbey on Saturday 6th May, 2023. The service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the service will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

It has not been confirmed which crown Camilla, 75, will wear at the service, but as per tradition, King Charles III will wear the St Edward's Crown when he is officially declared as king during his coronation.

The coronation will see a long weekend of events

Sunday 7 May will see a coronation concert, similar to the Party at the Palace of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, outside Windsor Castle and promises to feature "global music icons and contemporary stars".

Numerous street parties for the Coronation Big Lunch are also expected to be held on the Sunday.

Back in November, it was confirmed that Monday 8 May would be a bank holiday, and it has been dubbed as the "Big Help Out" and members of the public are encouraged to volunteer within their local community.

