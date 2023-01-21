Schedule for King Charles' coronation weekend revealed – details King Charles' coronation is due to be held on 6 May

King Charles' coronation on 6 May will be one of the events of the year and more details about the historic weekend have been shared.

The monarch's coronation will take place on a Saturday, the first to do so in over 100 years, and the service is expected to be "a solemn religious" event as well as one of "celebration and pageantry". It is also expected to be a "reflection" of the monarch's role in today's society while being "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry".

The coronation will begin with the King's Procession, where Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will arrive at Westminster Abbey after travelling from Buckingham Palace.

Following the service, the newly crowned pair will return to Buckingham Palace in the Coronation Procession, where they will be joined by other members of the royal family. The day's events will finish with senior royals appearing on the balcony with Charles and Camilla.

It has not yet been confirmed which members of the family will be joining them.

Charles and Camilla will arrivei n a procession

Sunday 7 May will see a coronation concert, similar to the Party at the Palace of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, outside Windsor Castle and promises to feature "global music icons and contemporary stars".

The concert is also due to feature an orchestra and dancers as well as The Coronation Choir, which will be made up of members of community choirs from across the nation, including refugees, deaf people, NHS staff and the LGBTQ+ community.

A documentary on the formation of the group will air ahead of the day.

A highlight of the concert has been dubbed "lighting up the nation" and will see various landmarks across the UK lit up in honour of the coronation.

An event similar to Party at the Palace will be held on Sunday

Members of the public will make up the audience, alongside volunteers from charities represented by the King and Queen Consort.

Numerous street parties for the Coronation Big Lunch are also expected to be held on the Sunday.

Back in November, it was confirmed that Monday 8 May would be a bank holiday, and it has been dubbed as the "Big Help Out" and members of the public are encouraged to volunteer within their local community.

The guest list has not yet been announced for the weekend, although Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco will be attending.

The largest question marks remain over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the coronation itself falling on what will be their son Archie's fourth birthday.

