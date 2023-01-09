King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla pay the most special tribute to Princess Kate for this sweet reason King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had a very special message for the Princess of Wales

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have not taken to social media since the leaked release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, but on Monday they broke their Twitter silence for a sweet reason.

The monarch and his wife took to their social media channels in order to celebrate the 41st birthday of their daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales. The royal couple shared a sweet photo featuring Kate during a recent visit Wales to alongside a message that read: "Birthday cake emoji] Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today!"

The picture shows the Princess looking radiant as she met a young well-wisher outside St Thomas Church. This was Kate's first visit to the country since King Charles named her the Princess of Wales following the late Queen's death in September.

The royal family have been keeping a low profile since the early publication of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, in Spain.

Charles was seen on the day of the book's early publication, being driven away from Sandringham in Norfolk. The monarch was wearing a large beige overcoat at the time.

He had spent the festive period in the Norfolk estate with members of the family, before heading to Birkhall with Camilla for the first few weeks of January.

🎂 Wishing The Princess of Wales a very Happy Birthday today! pic.twitter.com/IXfc9LItG9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2023

The Royal Family's Twitter account posted this sweet snap on Monday

In the book, the Duke of Sussex reveals secrets about many members of the royal family, including confrontations between Kate and his wife, Meghan Markle.

However, Harry also shared touching moments throughout the book, and spoke about his own love for his sister-in-law.

He also revealed how Meghan managed to impress King Charles and the late Queen, as she wore her hair down, a style that the pair both approved of.

Harry's memoir details his life as a member of the royal family

He said that he was pleased that she'd forever be by William's side and how she was a good match for his older brother.

In another extract, the Duke of Sussex added that he liked seeing Kate laugh and that he enjoyed making her giggle. Harry and Kate have been photographed sharing a joke or two many times during their joint engagements over the years.

The pair have known one another since their early adult years, with Kate having met Harry's brother William at university.

