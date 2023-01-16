King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla visit Princess Anne's wedding venue King Charles and his wife are currently residing in Scotland

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were spotted as they left a church service near Balmoral on Sunday, and the venue has a link to the monarch's sister, Princess Anne.

Charles, 74, wearing a camel coat over a shirt and tie drove his Audi to the service at Crathie Kirk, while wife, Camilla, 75, sported a furry hat, as she smiled from the passenger seat.

Crathie Kirk is a small Church of Scotland parish church and it's where the Princess Royal married her second husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, on 12 December 1992.

Crathie Kirk church near Balmoral

Around 30 guests attended the couple's private marriage service. Unlike the Church of England at the time, the Church of Scotland considered marriage to be an ordinance of religion rather than a sacrament and permitted the remarriage of divorced persons under certain circumstances.

Sir Tim and Princess Anne on their wedding day in 1992

Anne was previously married to Captain Mark Phillips and the pair finalised their divorce in April 1992.

The Princess and Sir Tim celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary last December.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are thought to be staying at their Scottish residence, Birkhall, after spending Christmas at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Charles and Camilla attended church at Crathie Kirk on Sunday

The late Queen Elizabeth II traditionally would always remain at Sandringham until 6 February – the anniversary of her father King George VI's death.

Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral on 8 September 2022, with her state funeral taking place at Westminster Abbey on 19 September, and later that day, a committal service at Windsor Castle.

